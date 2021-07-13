IMAC initiates second cohort of Phase 1 study of mesenchymal stem cells for bradykinesia

Jul. 13, 2021 9:07 AM ETIMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC)IMACBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) has initiated the second cohort of its Phase 1 clinical trial for investigational compound utilizing umbilical cord-derived allogenic mesenchymal stem cells for the treatment of bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease.
  • The Phase 1 trial, consisting of a 15-patient dose escalation safety and tolerability study is divided into three groups:
  • 1) five patients with bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease received a low dose, intravenous infusion of stem cells which was completed February 26,
  • 2) five patients will receive a medium dose intravenous infusion,
  • 3) and five patients will receive a high dose intravenous infusion.
  • In addition to unusually slow movements and reflexes, bradykinesia may lead to limited ability to lift arms and legs, reduced facial expressions, rigid muscle tone, a shuffling walk, and difficulty with repetitive motion tasks, self-care, and daily activities.
  • IMAC shares down 2.1% premarket at $1.86.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.