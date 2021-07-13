IMAC initiates second cohort of Phase 1 study of mesenchymal stem cells for bradykinesia
Jul. 13, 2021 9:07 AM ETIMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC)IMACBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) has initiated the second cohort of its Phase 1 clinical trial for investigational compound utilizing umbilical cord-derived allogenic mesenchymal stem cells for the treatment of bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease.
- The Phase 1 trial, consisting of a 15-patient dose escalation safety and tolerability study is divided into three groups:
- 1) five patients with bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease received a low dose, intravenous infusion of stem cells which was completed February 26,
- 2) five patients will receive a medium dose intravenous infusion,
- 3) and five patients will receive a high dose intravenous infusion.
- In addition to unusually slow movements and reflexes, bradykinesia may lead to limited ability to lift arms and legs, reduced facial expressions, rigid muscle tone, a shuffling walk, and difficulty with repetitive motion tasks, self-care, and daily activities.
- IMAC shares down 2.1% premarket at $1.86.