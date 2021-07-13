Alibaba gains after China approves Tencent-Sogou deal; BABA reportedly weighing bid for Unisplendour stake (update)

  • Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) rose 2.6% at least partly after China's antitrust regulator approved Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) planned purchase of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO). Tencent ADRs gained 3.6%.
  • Separately, Alibaba and Chinese state-backed firms are said to be considering a bid for a stake in cloud computing infrastructure firm Unisplendour that could be worth as much as $7.7B.
  • Tsinghua Unigroup is looking to divest its 46.45% stake in Unisplendour as it tries to reduce its $31B in debt as Tsinghua's bond payments are coming due, according to a Reuters report.
  • Potential buyers include Wuxi Industry Development Group and state-backed semiconductor investment fund JAC Capital, Reuters said. If Alibaba submits a bid by July 20 deadline for submitting offers, it will join with a company owned by a local government.
  • The approval of the Sogou deal comes a few days after China's antitrust regulator, the State Administration for Market Regulation, blocked Huya's (NYSE:HUYA) planned acquisition of DouYu (NASDAQ:DOYU), citing antitrust issues. The block of the DOYU deal comes as China antitrust agency has been particularly strict on tech companies this year and fined Alibaba a record $2.75B in April for anti-monopoly violations.
  • Other Chinese tech firms listed in U.S. such as Bidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) also rose. Baidu gained 2.7%, JD.com advanced 3.6% and NetEase rose 2.4%.
  • Last week, China antitrust regulator fines Internet companies for illegal merger disclosure.
