Alibaba gains after China approves Tencent-Sogou deal; BABA reportedly weighing bid for Unisplendour stake (update)
Jul. 13, 2021 9:07 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), TCEHY, BIDU, JDNTES, JD, BIDU, DOYU, HUYA, BABA, SOGO, TCEHYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Update 10:09am: Updates shares, adds Alibaba background.
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) rose 2.6% at least partly after China's antitrust regulator approved Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) planned purchase of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO). Tencent ADRs gained 3.6%.
- Separately, Alibaba and Chinese state-backed firms are said to be considering a bid for a stake in cloud computing infrastructure firm Unisplendour that could be worth as much as $7.7B.
- Tsinghua Unigroup is looking to divest its 46.45% stake in Unisplendour as it tries to reduce its $31B in debt as Tsinghua's bond payments are coming due, according to a Reuters report.
- Potential buyers include Wuxi Industry Development Group and state-backed semiconductor investment fund JAC Capital, Reuters said. If Alibaba submits a bid by July 20 deadline for submitting offers, it will join with a company owned by a local government.
- The approval of the Sogou deal comes a few days after China's antitrust regulator, the State Administration for Market Regulation, blocked Huya's (NYSE:HUYA) planned acquisition of DouYu (NASDAQ:DOYU), citing antitrust issues. The block of the DOYU deal comes as China antitrust agency has been particularly strict on tech companies this year and fined Alibaba a record $2.75B in April for anti-monopoly violations.
- Other Chinese tech firms listed in U.S. such as Bidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) also rose. Baidu gained 2.7%, JD.com advanced 3.6% and NetEase rose 2.4%.
- Last week, China antitrust regulator fines Internet companies for illegal merger disclosure.