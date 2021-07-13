Applied UV prices Series A Preferred Stock offering
Jul. 13, 2021 9:09 AM ETApplied UV, Inc. (AUVI)AUVIBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 480,000 shares of 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock at $25.00/share, with anticipated gross proceeds of $12M.
- Underwriters will have a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 72,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock.
- The shares of the preferred stock are likely to begin trading on Nasdaq on July 20, 2021 under the symbol "AUVIP."
- Net proceeds will be used to fund a segregated dividend account in an amount equal to the first 12 monthly dividend payments and the remaining for general corporate purposes, including new investments and acquisitions.
- Dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock will be paid when declared by the firm's Board of Directors at a fixed rate of 10.5% of the $25.00 liquidation preference per year, payable monthly, equivalent to $2.625 per year.
- AUVI +0.75% premarket