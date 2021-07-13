Lazydays climbs 6.5% on Q2 prelim numbers

  • Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) reports preliminary revenue for Q2 of $322.8M, up $108.8M; vs. consensus revenue estimate of 265.38M.
  • Net income of $25.8M, up $20.4M vs. last year; consensus EPS estimate of $0.85, represents growth of 118%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 177% to $41.3M versus $14.9M.
  • Cash balance of $104.3M, up $42.2M from June 30, 2020.
  • "Our growth strategy continues to drive strong results and outpace the market. In the first half of 2021 we generated adjusted EBITDA of over $69 million, exceeding our $59 million full year 2020 adjusted EBITDA by $10 million. Not only did we experience strong growth in the quarter, we also had robust growth in June. Our June unit sales of 1,369 increased 25% vs June 2020 unit sales of 1,091, and increased 118% vs. June 2019 unit sales of 628. We are very proud of the Lazydays team for these outstanding accomplishments," commented William P. Murnane, Chairman and CEO.
  • Shares jump 6.4% pre-market.
