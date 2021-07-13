Bioventus launches OSTEOAMP SELECT Flowable nationwide

Jul. 13, 2021 9:13 AM ETBioventus Inc. (BVS)BVSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) has launched OSTEOAMP SELECT Flowable, a flowable allograft bone graft substitute solution developed for a variety of patient procedures including lumbar spine fusion, cervical spine fusion and foot & ankle fusion.
  • “Spine, trauma and foot & ankle surgeons are looking for allograft options that handle well for a variety of procedures,” said Dr. Larry Boyd, VP, Product Development, Bioventus.
  • OSTEOAMP SELECT Flowable comes in three sizes from 2.5 to 10 cc and is available nationwide.
  • “A differentiated allograft product with the handling characteristics like OSTEOAMP SELECT Flowable is an asset for a spine surgeon who uses 3D printed cages where grafting can be challenging,” said Dr. Safdar Khan, Ohio State University.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.