Bioventus launches OSTEOAMP SELECT Flowable nationwide
Jul. 13, 2021 9:13 AM ETBioventus Inc. (BVS)BVSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) has launched OSTEOAMP SELECT Flowable, a flowable allograft bone graft substitute solution developed for a variety of patient procedures including lumbar spine fusion, cervical spine fusion and foot & ankle fusion.
- “Spine, trauma and foot & ankle surgeons are looking for allograft options that handle well for a variety of procedures,” said Dr. Larry Boyd, VP, Product Development, Bioventus.
- OSTEOAMP SELECT Flowable comes in three sizes from 2.5 to 10 cc and is available nationwide.
- “A differentiated allograft product with the handling characteristics like OSTEOAMP SELECT Flowable is an asset for a spine surgeon who uses 3D printed cages where grafting can be challenging,” said Dr. Safdar Khan, Ohio State University.