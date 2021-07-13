Welbilt drops after Middleby says it won't increase offer
Jul. 13, 2021 9:16 AM ETThe Middleby Corporation (MIDD), WBTMIDD, WBTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) fell 6.5% in premarket trading after bidder Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) said it won't raise its offer after a rival from Ali Group topped its original deal.
- Middleby expects it merger agreement with Welbit will terminate at the end of the match period today, according to a statement. Under the terms of the agreement, Middleby will be entitled to a $110M termination fee from Welbilt.
- Welbilt had been trading through the $24/share deal with Ali Group on investor expectation that Middleby may increase its offer.
- “As we considered our options over the course of the match period, we concluded to deploy our substantial financial resources wisely," Middleby CEO Timothy FitzGerald said in the statement. "We are excited about the momentum of our business and future prospects of our three industry leading foodservice platforms. As a seasoned acquirer, we remain disciplined and committed to ensuring the best outcome for our Middleby shareholders.”
- Guggenheim Securities is serving as financial advisor to Middleby. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal counsel.
