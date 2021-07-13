Airbnb stock lands two-notch upgrade from Gordon Haskett

Jul. 13, 2021

  • Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) tracks higher after attracting a two-notch upgrade from Gordon Haskett.
  • The research firm moves straight to a Buy rating on the online travel stock after having it set at Underperform.
  • Analyst Robert Mollins says digital engagement trends have materially improved for Airbnb and points to strong vaccination rates in Europe. Airbnb is seen benefiting from the slow pace of a return to normal office work and significant leverage opportunities on the sales and marketing line are pointed out.
  • Crucially, Gordon Haskett thinks Airbnb's lofty valuation is here to stay with topline revision drivers laying in wait.
  • Airbnb has been an underperformer in 2021 after a blistering IPO debut in December.
  • Airbnb is up 0.55% premarket to $147.50. Shares trade below their 50-day and 100-day moving averages.
