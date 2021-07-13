Curo sees Q2 revenue below consensus, announces 49 stores closure in the U.S.
Jul. 13, 2021 9:21 AM ETCURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Curo Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO) provides preliminary results for its Q2 2021 with revenue expected to be ~$187M for the quarter compared to the consensus of $190.16M.
- Adj. EBITDA is to range between $43M and $47M.
- Non-GAAP EPS to be $0.25 - $0.30, in each case driven by strong credit performance with low net charge off rates and delinquency rates, the company statement. This guidance compares to the Non-GAAP EPS estimate of $0.34.
- The company, however expects to achieve the high end of the range given here.
- Loan balances expected to be of ~$815M as of June 30, 2021. It includes ~$224M in the U.S., $361M in Canada Direct Lending and $230M in Canada POS Lending.
- Adj. cash and cash equivalents to be ~$312M; net recourse debt to be ~$414M.
- On the front of store rationalization, Curo also announced the closure of 49 U.S. stores, representing about 25% of the its total U.S. stores. As the company's omni-channel platform allows customers to transition online, the consolidation reduces annual operating costs by ~$20M.
- "We made the difficult decision to close a meaningful percentage of our U.S. stores to manage local store market density and to respond to our customers’ evolving usage patterns," says CEO Don Gayhardt.
- CURO expects to release second quarter earnings on July 28, 2021.
- In a separate release, the company also announced the private placement offering of $700M senior notes due 2028.