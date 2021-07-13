Huaneng Power reports 21% growth in domestic electricity sold in 1H21
Jul. 13, 2021 9:22 AM ETHuaneng Power International, Inc. (HNP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) reported 102.917B kWh total electricity sold by power plants within China on consolidated basis; this indicates an increase of 12.51% Y/Y.
- Of the 26 regions in which the Company operates, 22 regions have achieved positive Y/Y growth in power generation.
- In 1H21, the company's total electricity sold by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 207.926B kWh (+20.8% Y/Y).
- For the same period, the company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB418.81/MWh (+0.52%Y/Y).
- The proportion of the company's market based electricity sold amounted to 61.09%, (+11.20 percentage points Y/Y).
- As of June 30, the company had a controlled generation capacity of 114,042 MW and an equity-based generation capacity of 99,891 MW.