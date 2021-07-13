Chipotle CEO seeing some cost pressures, but fewer supply bottlenecks

New York City Sues Chipotle For $150 Million Over Workweek Law Violations
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

  • Brian Niccol, chairman and CEO of fast-food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), said Tuesday that the company was seeing some cost pressures, playing into recent concerns about inflation.
  • However, Niccol told CNBC that its supply chain is "breaking through" some recent bottlenecks, meaning the company's operations are starting to get back to normal following the COVID pandemic.
  • Niccol's comments followed news that core inflation jumped to a 30-year high in June. Government statistics showed a 5.4% rise in headline consumer prices compared to June of last year. Core CPI was up 4.5% from last year and higher by 0.9% on a monthly basis.
  • Looking longer-term, Niccol said it "remains to be seen" whether the price increases will become permanent.
  • That said, the Chipotle CEO expressed hope that the volatility in prices "will start to settle down."
  • CMG has been rising steadily since early June, reaching a 52-week intraday high of $1,617.93 on Monday. The stock finished the session higher by nearly 1.5% to $1,615.56.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.