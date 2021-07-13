Chipotle CEO seeing some cost pressures, but fewer supply bottlenecks
Jul. 13, 2021 9:51 AM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)CMGBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Brian Niccol, chairman and CEO of fast-food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), said Tuesday that the company was seeing some cost pressures, playing into recent concerns about inflation.
- However, Niccol told CNBC that its supply chain is "breaking through" some recent bottlenecks, meaning the company's operations are starting to get back to normal following the COVID pandemic.
- Niccol's comments followed news that core inflation jumped to a 30-year high in June. Government statistics showed a 5.4% rise in headline consumer prices compared to June of last year. Core CPI was up 4.5% from last year and higher by 0.9% on a monthly basis.
- Looking longer-term, Niccol said it "remains to be seen" whether the price increases will become permanent.
- That said, the Chipotle CEO expressed hope that the volatility in prices "will start to settle down."
- CMG has been rising steadily since early June, reaching a 52-week intraday high of $1,617.93 on Monday. The stock finished the session higher by nearly 1.5% to $1,615.56.
