Hoth Therapeutics posts confirmatory results from in vivo HT-003 acne study
Jul. 13, 2021 9:35 AM ETHoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH)HOTHBy: SA News Team
- Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) announces positive confirmatory results from in vivo model of HT-003 assets as potential treatment against acne.
- The model showed that HT-003 reduces the expression of toll-like receptor 2 (TLR2), one of the most critical pathways for acne pathophysiology.
- The study also showed that HT-003 reduces the expression of numerous cytokines critical for acne pathophysiology that are also relevant therapeutic markers for other inflammatory-driven skin diseases, the company said.
- "The data also suggests that the HT-003 compounds have the potential for treatment of numerous inflammatory skin diseases," Jonathan Zippin, Hoth's Senior Scientific Advisor said.
- In addition to the dermatologic application, Hoth is also exploring the potential application of HT-003 assets in inflammatory bowel disorders ((IBDs)), it said.