Hoth Therapeutics posts confirmatory results from in vivo HT-003 acne study

  • Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) announces positive confirmatory results from in vivo model of HT-003 assets as potential treatment against acne.
  • The model showed that HT-003 reduces the expression of toll-like receptor 2 (TLR2), one of the most critical pathways for acne pathophysiology.
  • The study also showed that HT-003 reduces the expression of numerous cytokines critical for acne pathophysiology that are also relevant therapeutic markers for other inflammatory-driven skin diseases, the company said.
  • "The data also suggests that the HT-003 compounds have the potential for treatment of numerous inflammatory skin diseases," Jonathan Zippin, Hoth's Senior Scientific Advisor said.
  • In addition to the dermatologic application, Hoth is also exploring the potential application of HT-003 assets in inflammatory bowel disorders ((IBDs)), it said.
