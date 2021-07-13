Iron ore gains as supply concerns persist; Goldman sees continued tight market

Mining Industry
  • Benchmark Dalian iron ore futures jump more than 3%, as lingering concerns about tight supply outweigh expectations of a slowdown in China's steel demand.
  • The most-active September iron ore (SCO:COM) on the Dalian commodity exchange wrapped up daytime trading +3.3% at 1,225 yuan/ton ($189.49), while the most-active August contract in Singapore recently was +1.4% to $210.80/ton.
  • China's iron ore imports fell for a third straight month in June to their lowest in 13 months, as official customs data shows imports slipping 0.4% from May and 12.1% Y/Y to 89.42M metric tons, but H1 2021 imports rose 2.6% Y/Y to 560.7M mt.
  • Goldman Sachs raises its H2 forecast for average iron ore prices to $195/mt from $117/mt, saying it does not foresee a clear, sustained surplus in iron ore markets until 2023, and prices face a more gradual downward path than anticipated.
  • China's steel demand this year has shown "immense strength" and surprised significantly to the upside, Goldman analysts say, according to Bloomberg.
  • Rio Tinto shares are trading at a "huge discount to the weighted average price index, which led to a serious mispricing," Oakoff Investments writes in a bullish analysis newly posted on Seeking Alpha.
