Dana launches Spicer HVT1 aimed at improving performance of agriculture telehandlers
Jul. 13, 2021 9:41 AM ETDana Incorporated (DAN)DANBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) launched Spicer HVT1, a powersplit transmission aimed at improving efficiency and performance of agriculture telehandlers.
- The company said Spicer HVT1 supports power inputs from 110 to 155 horsepower and offers fuel savings of up to 30% when compared with agriculture telehandlers that use conventional transmissions.
- Dana said Spicer HVT1, which is currently undergoing field tests with several global original-equipment manufacturers, uses the company's expertise in developing hydromechanical variable transmissions for the off-highway market.
- "The Spicer HVT1 has been engineered to deliver the superior performance and exceptional long-term value that equipment owners demand," said Aziz Aghili, executive vice president and president of Heavy Vehicle for Dana.
- Source: Press Release