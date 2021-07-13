Sanofi to divest eight consumer brands in Latin America
- Sanofi (SNY -0.1%) has agreed to sell eight products commercialized in Latin America to HYPERA S.A (“Hypera Pharma”).
- The divestiture is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its consumer healthcare portfolio.
- The agreement also covers the sale of four prescription products from the company’s General Medicine portfolio, Sanofi said in a statement. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021.
- "As discussed during our Capital Markets Day in February, simplifying the CHC product portfolio is an important part of our strategy to focus our resources and efforts where we can bring the most value, especially to consumers,” noted Julie Van Ongevalle, Head of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare.
- “We are pleased these products will continue to be available for consumers as we focus on becoming a fully integrated standalone business.”
- Last month, Sanofi entered into an agreement with German-based STADA to sell 16 consumer healthcare brands commercialized in Europe.