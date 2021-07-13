electroCore sees Q2 revenue of $1.3M
Jul. 13, 2021 10:04 AM ETelectroCore, Inc. (ECOR)ECORBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- electroCore (ECOR -0.9%) provides an operating and business update as well as select preliminary guidance for Q2 ended June 2021.
- Q2 revenue is expected to be ~$1.3M, on the lines of prior guidance of >$1.2M and, up 5% over prior quarter and growth of 69% Y/Y (Q2 2021 consensus $1.32M).
- During Q2, the company expects to recognize revenue of ~$779,000 pursuant to the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense originating prescriptions.
- Revenue outside U.S. is expected to be ~$369,000 through direct channels.
- The company ended Q2 with ~$23.7M of cash and equivalents.
- The company will provide a detailed operational and financial update during its Q2 2021 earnings call in August 2021.