Bridgeline soars 52% over contract with Singapore government agency

  • Bridgeline Digital (BLIN +52.2%) said a government agency in Singapore has signed a 3-year agreement with Hawksearch to improve its digital experience.
  • The agency, which is the main tax administrator to the Singapore government, and its partners are building a new website and have chosen Hawksearch to provide relevant and personalized search for all site visitors, according to the company.
  • Hawksearch is a site search and recommendation platform with an intelligent dashboard and broad suite of eCommerce apps.
  • "It really emphasizes that site search is a tool all websites can use even outside of the eCommerce space," said President and CEO Ari Kahn.
