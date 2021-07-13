B2Digital reports record Q2 revenue led by Live Events and Gyms
Jul. 13, 2021 10:07 AM ETB2Digital, Incorporated (BTDG)BTDGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- For three months ended June 30, B2Digital (OTCPK:BTDG +180.6%) booked revenues at a pace equivalent to $2.1M annually; Live Events contributed ~43% against 57% from the Gym segment.
- The ONE More Gym (OMG) segment continues to grow as the company adds new locations.
- OMG revenue growth appears to be at 15-20% per location on a sequential quarterly basis over a multi-quarter time frame.
- "If the next three months was simply a perfect extrapolation of the past three in terms of total per-event sales and monthly gym memberships, we would show nearly 400% Y/Y topline growth in the September quarter," Founder and CEO Greg P. Bell commented.