B2Digital reports record Q2 revenue led by Live Events and Gyms

Jul. 13, 2021 10:07 AM ETB2Digital, Incorporated (BTDG)BTDGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • For three months ended June 30, B2Digital (OTCPK:BTDG +180.6%) booked revenues at a pace equivalent to $2.1M annually; Live Events contributed ~43% against 57% from the Gym segment.
  • The ONE More Gym (OMG) segment continues to grow as the company adds new locations.
  • OMG revenue growth appears to be at 15-20% per location on a sequential quarterly basis over a multi-quarter time frame.
  • "If the next three months was simply a perfect extrapolation of the past three in terms of total per-event sales and monthly gym memberships, we would show nearly 400% Y/Y topline growth in the September quarter," Founder and CEO Greg P. Bell commented.
