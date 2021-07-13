AngioDynamics shares rise on Q4 topline beat, FY forecast
Jul. 13, 2021 10:10 AM ETAngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)ANGOBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- AngioDynamics shares rise (ANGO +2.1%) after the company posted fourth-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by the strength in its endovascular therapies business, and provided a financial forecast for the year.
- Net sales during the quarter rose 32% to $76.84M, beating analysts' average estimate by $4.17M.
- Endovascular therapies net sales were $38.1M, an increase of 72.3% YOY, driven by sales of the company's Auryon and AngioVac platforms.
- Oncology net sales were $14.3M, an increase of 14.2%, compared to $12.5M in the prior-year period.
- The company expects its fiscal year 2022 net sales to be in the range of $305M to $310M, gross margin to be about 55.0% and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.00 to $0.05.
- The company recorded a net loss of $19.5M, or $0.51 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to a net loss of $157M, or $4.13 per share, a year ago.
- The current-year net loss includes a $14M write-off of the OARTrac intangible assets, while the prior-year net loss includes a goodwill impairment charge of $158.6M.
- As of May 31, 2021, the company had $48.2M in cash and cash equivalents compared to $54.5M on February 28, 2021.
- It also reduced its debt outstanding under its revolving credit facility at May 31, 2021, to $20M compared to $30M on February 28, 2021.
