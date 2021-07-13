Nasdaq leads S&P 500, Dow Jones as tech rallies and yield curve flattens
Jul. 13, 2021 11:30 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)DJI, SP500, XLKBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor6 Comments
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.4% is the best performer among the major averages after a big rise in consumer inflation failed to push longer Treasury yields higher.
- Five of the six megacaps are higher, led by Apple, with only Tesla falling.
- And Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) is leading the S&P 500 (SP500) +0.1%, where just three of 11 sectors are higher.
- Financials (XLK) are lagging with a post-earnings selloff in bank stocks.
- Thd Dow (DJI) -0.2% is the weakest, dragged down by Goldman and J.P. Morgan and a big price drop in Boeing, which cut its 787 delivery target.
- The Treasury yield curve is flattening after the core CPI showed the biggest rise in prices in 30 years. Yields are rising on the short end and falling on the long end, with the benchmark 10-year off 1 basis point to 1.35%.
- "In our view, the question of inflation’s 'stickiness' will ultimately depend on the elasticity of supply for goods and services, but in the long run the aggregate supply curve has been extremely flexible and dynamic, even for labor," BlackRock's Rick Rieder, CIO of Global Fixed Income, writes. "Hence, we believe it is hard to see a case for the current levels of elevated inflation turning into '1970s style' runaway price increases. So, where does today’s data leave the Fed’s policy reaction function?"
- "We’ve argued that policy adjustments that are intentionally late, as the Fed’s Average Inflation Targeting goals may end up being, can create distortions in the economy and markets that (ironically) risk undermining the very successes that policy has achieved," he adds. "Therefore, we think the Fed should adjust monetary policy away from emergency conditions, as this is now distorting the economy and markets, particularly in housing."
- Among meme stocks, the AMC "Apes" are fighting to keep the stock above $40, a level it hasn't closed below since its surge at the start of June.