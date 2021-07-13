Olink down ~10% after preliminary Q2 results, public offering of shares
Jul. 13, 2021 12:18 PM ETOlink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)OLKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Olink AB (OLK -10.7%) are slumping this afternoon following the company's after-the-bell announcement on preliminary Q2 financial results and an offering of shares from selling shareholders.
- The Swedish company expects Q2 net loss of between $10.4M and $10.8M, compared to a prior-year loss of $2M.
- Revenue is expected between $17.3M and $17.7 million, compared to $7.9M in Q2 2020.
- The company also said 7M shares will be part of an offering by selling shareholders. The company will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering.