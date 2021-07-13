Volkswagen aims to have half of vehicles sold be electric by 2030 to meet carbon neutral goal
Jul. 13, 2021
Volkswagen AG (VWAGY)
- Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY -1.8%) hopes to have 50% of its vehicle sales be electric vehicle sales by 2030.
- The company also wants to have 100% of its new vehicles in major markets be zero-emission vehicles by 2040.
- Volkswagen's ultimate goal is to be completely carbon neutral by 2050.
- To meet these goals, Volkswagen intends to create a "controlled battery supply chain" with a unified battery format and six giga factories across Europe.
- The company plans to spend 50% of its total investments on the development of new technologies over the next four years. It is developing software platforms to provide drivers with features such as a unified infotainment system and autonomous driving controls.
- Volkswagen anticipates that its H1 operating profit will top pre-COVID levels.