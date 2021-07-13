Unicycive Therapeutics jumps 71% on public debut

  • Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) a biotech firm focused on kidney disease therapies dropped marginally after adding more than half of its value on Tuesday as it began trading following an IPO priced at $5.00 per unit.
  • Shares opened at $8.55 apiece at about 9:40 AM ET, up 71.0% from the initial public offering’s price to quickly reach $7.77 by 10:45 AM ET before shedding ~35.7% to approach $4.95 per share by 11:12 AM ET.
  • The offer of 5M units consisted of an underwriters' over-allotment of an additional 750K shares/ warrants. Each unit consisted of one share of common stock and four-fifth of a warrant to buy common stock.
  • The gross proceeds of $25M were earmarked for multiple operational activities, including the pre-clinical studies seeking a New Drug Application for Renazorb, an experimental therapy for hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease.
