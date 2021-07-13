Tempest Therapeutics ends rally even as H.C. Wainwright points to over 100% upside
- After two strong sessions, Tempest Therapeutics (TPST -7.1%) is trading lower today despite a bullish call from H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis who, with a price target of $51.00 per share, projects ~111% upside for the stock compared to the previous close.
- Initiating the coverage on Tempest with a buy rating, Pantginis notes that the company’s portfolio of targeted oncology candidates gives it an edge.
- “Through its treatment-agnostic approach, we believe Tempest sets itself apart from other companies in the immuno- oncology space by shifting its focus to innovative targets and mechanisms.”
- Tempest began trading as a combined company on June 28, following its merger with Millendo Therapeutics. The shares more than doubled in value on Friday to reach the highest level since the completion of the agreement.
- Supported by mentions on Reddit WallStreetBets forum, Tempest added over 50% yesterday, emulating the performance of meme stocks.