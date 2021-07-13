First Solar downgraded at Citi as several catalysts have played out
- First Solar (FSLR -0.2%) edges lower after Citi downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $100 price target, saying the company has "flipped from lagging its module processor peers and the broader solar sector YTD to outperforming."
- Since April, polysilicon prices have stayed elevated, First Solar posted a Q1 earnings beat, a major capacity expansion in Ohio was announced, and the U.S. government banned the import of certain solar products from China's Xinjiang area, Citi's J.B. Lowe notes, meaning several catalysts outlined in the analyst's April upgrade of the stock have played out.
- As a domestic producer of solar panels, First Solar would benefit from further U.S. action against the Chinese solar supply chain, but Lowe thinks this possibility is now at least partially priced into the stock.
- Taking a different view, Bank of America recently called First Solar a "key idea" for H2 "with numerous fundamental catalysts enabling shares to achieve and sustain EPS growth," reiterating its Buy rating.