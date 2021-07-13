Will Infosys continue the positive price trend after FQ1 2022?

  • Infosys (NYSE:INFY) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+30.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.71B (+18.9% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expect operating margin of 24.3%
  • Over the last 1 year, INFY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • During the last quarterly results, INFY price fell 6% on the same day of earnings release, despite Revenue beat.
  • The stock has increased 20% after its FQ4 release, for more price action, read the charts here.

