Will Infosys continue the positive price trend after FQ1 2022?
Jul. 13, 2021 3:00 PM ETInfosys Limited (INFY)INFYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Infosys (NYSE:INFY) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+30.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.71B (+18.9% Y/Y).
- Analyst expect operating margin of 24.3%
- Over the last 1 year, INFY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- During the last quarterly results, INFY price fell 6% on the same day of earnings release, despite Revenue beat.
- The stock has increased 20% after its FQ4 release, for more price action, read the charts here.
- Majesco collaborated with Infosys to accelerate digital experience for insurers.
- Some bullish comments on the stock by contributor: 'Infosys: A Statistical Review Of Price Action Into Earnings'
- Indian peer of the company, Tata Consultancy Services, (or TCS) listed on NSE, slumped 3.1% so far after releasing its FQ1 earnings on July 8. TCS Revenue jumped 21.6% Y/Y and Net income increased 32% Y/Y. Net margin of 19.8%.
