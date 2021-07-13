Great-West Lifeco to acquire Ark Life Assurance from Phoenix Group for $271M

  • Great-West Lifeco's (OTCPK:GWLIF) subsidiary, Irish Life Group, agrees to acquire Ark Life Assurance Company from Phoenix Group Holdings (OTC:PNXGF) for a total cash consideration of €230M ($272M).
  • The move bolsters Great-West Lifeco's presence in Ireland, adding ~150K policies and €2.1B ($2.5B) in assets to Irish Life's business. The transaction is expected to close by early 2022.
  • "This acquisition adds significant scale to Irish Life's retail division," Great-West Lifeco President and CEO Paul Mahon said.
  • Ark Life is closed to new business, and manages a range of pensions, savings and protection policies for its customers in the Irish market.
  • Previously, (June 29) Great-West Lifeco buys Personal Capital, boosting U.S. digital growth.
