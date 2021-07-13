Nautilus initiated as a buy at Jefferies on protein profiling technologies; sees 30% upside

Jul. 13, 2021 1:03 PM ETNautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NAUT)NAUTBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Protein structure
ermess/iStock via Getty Images

  • Jefferies has initiated shares of Nautilus (NAUT -0.4%) with a buy rating and $13 price target (~30% upside) as the early-stage life sciences tools company's platform focuses on analyzing the human proteome.
  • Analyst Brandon Couillard writes that the company's protein profiling platform could help usher in a new era of personalized and predictive medicine.
  • Couillard says that the total addressable market Nautilus operates in could surpass $25B in the future.
  • He adds that Nautilus has more than $300M in cash to support an expected launch of the platform in 2H 2023.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.