Nautilus initiated as a buy at Jefferies on protein profiling technologies; sees 30% upside
Jul. 13, 2021 1:03 PM ETNautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NAUT)NAUTBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Jefferies has initiated shares of Nautilus (NAUT -0.4%) with a buy rating and $13 price target (~30% upside) as the early-stage life sciences tools company's platform focuses on analyzing the human proteome.
- Analyst Brandon Couillard writes that the company's protein profiling platform could help usher in a new era of personalized and predictive medicine.
- Couillard says that the total addressable market Nautilus operates in could surpass $25B in the future.
- He adds that Nautilus has more than $300M in cash to support an expected launch of the platform in 2H 2023.