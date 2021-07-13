BofA starts Ambrx with a buy on antibody-drug conjugates for cancer; sees 21% upside
Jul. 13, 2021 1:17 PM ETAmbrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM)AMAMBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- BofA Securities has initiated shares of Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM +5.8%) with a buy rating and $26 price target (~21% upside).
- Analyst Tazeen Ahmad writes that the company's "site-specific
conjugation enables production of homogenous and stable conjugated biologics, which we think could provide potential potency and safety advantages over competitive therapies."
Ambrx's lead asset is ARX788 in phase 3 in multiple trials for HER2+ breast and gastric cancers, as well as other solid cancers.
Ahmad sees breast cancer as the main driver of value for the candidate with peak sales reaching $268M by 2033.