BlackRock Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 13, 2021 2:02 PM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)BLKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $9.38 (+19.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.57B (+25.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BLK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Long-term inflows estimated at $93.94B, according to Bloomberg.
- On April 15 when the company released its Q1 results its stock had risen by +2.09%.