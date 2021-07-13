BlackRock Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Jul. 13, 2021 2:02 PM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)BLKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $9.38 (+19.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.57B (+25.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, BLK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Long-term inflows estimated at $93.94B, according to Bloomberg.
  • On April 15 when the company released its Q1 results its stock had risen by +2.09%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.