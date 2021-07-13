Biogen to benefit from accelerated coverage decision on Alzheimer's therapy: analysts

Jul. 13, 2021

  • On Monday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced the beginning of a process to establish a national Medicare coverage policy for monoclonal antibodies such as Aduhelm developed by Biogen (BIIB +1.5%) targeting the Alzheimer’s disease.
  • The final decision is likely within nine months, CMS said in a statement.
  • In reaction, reiterating the buy rating on Biogen, Guggenheim analyst Yatin Suneja wrote: “Net-net, while this decision was expected by our experts, it comes earlier than our previous expectations, which is a boon for BIIB as the majority of potential Adu users are covered by Medicare.”
  • Truist analyst Robyn Karnauskas with an unchanged buy rating on the stock argued that "this is a good thing” for Biogen, citing the investor concerns on the market opportunity of Alzheimer’s.
  • Meanwhile, Brian Skorney from Baird keeps the neutral recommendation on Biogen and argues that the CMS timeline “represents a bit of an acceleration, as compared to the typical 1–2-year review period.”
  • Aduhelm priced at $56K/ year “ poses a serious theoretical risk to the finances of Medicare and to state Medicaid programs,” contended Seeking Alpha contributor Out of Ignorance on a neutral thesis on Biogen recently.
