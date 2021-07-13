Cruise line ships banned from Venice lagoon as anticipated
Jul. 13, 2021 3:03 PM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), RCL, CCLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor21 Comments
- Italy banned cruise liners from entering Venice as has been expected for a long time.
- The government finally made the decision official after UNESCO threatened to put Italy on a blacklist for allowing cruise line ships into the city canals.
- A formal decree was announced by Italy's culture minister.
- The ban will take effect on August 1 and covers all ships weighing more than 25K tons.
- Carnival (CCL -3.4%), Royal Caribbean (RCL -3.0%) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -3.4%) are tracking lower as COVID developments continue to trend in the wrong direction for the industry.
