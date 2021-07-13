Cruise line ships banned from Venice lagoon as anticipated

Classic black cruise ship
dimarik/iStock via Getty Images

  • Italy banned cruise liners from entering Venice as has been expected for a long time.
  • The government finally made the decision official after UNESCO threatened to put Italy on a blacklist for allowing cruise line ships into the city canals.
  • A formal decree was announced by Italy's culture minister.
  • The ban will take effect on August 1 and covers all ships weighing more than 25K tons.
  • Carnival (CCL -3.4%), Royal Caribbean (RCL -3.0%) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -3.4%) are tracking lower as COVID developments continue to trend in the wrong direction for the industry.
  • Compare value, growth and profitability marks on cruise line stocks.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.