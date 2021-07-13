Calibre Mining reports Q2 production, on target to meet FY guidance
Jul. 13, 2021 3:04 PM ETCalibre Mining Corp. (CXBMF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- For three months ended June 30, Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF +4.7%) reported gold production of 43,506 ounces from a total of 461,843 tonnes processed at a grade of 3.11 g/t at a recovery of 93.4%; it is on track to meet FY guidance of 170K-180K ounces.
- The company reported gold sales of 43,682 ounces.
- As of June 30, cash on hand stood at $66.3M, an increase of $8.1M from Mar.31.
- 550 tonnes per day of ore delivered from the Pavon Norte mine to the Libertad mill, a 57% increase over Q1 and targeting 1K tonnes per day by 2021 end.
- Calibre reported 16 exploration drills active across 100%-owned mine sites and satellite opportunities.
- "YTD, we have produced 88,958 ounces and are on track to meet the high-end of production guidance. With an anticipated increase in processing head grade in 2H21 due to mine sequencing, combined with lower growth capital expenditures, we anticipate lower production costs in 2H generating strong free cash flow," president & CEO Darren Hall commented.