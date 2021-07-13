Workhorse Group volatile in late action on report of USPS watchdog group action
Jul. 13, 2021 4:03 PM ETWorkhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) broke higher in late trading on a Bloomberg headline that a USPS watchdog group is planning to audit the electric vehicle transition plans in place.
- Workhorse filed a complaint in June about the USPS contract in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.
- Shares of Workhorse still finished the day down almost 4%.
- Oshkosh Corporation (OSK -2.5%) did not move much after the development from where it was before the headline hit.
- Workhorse is down more than 50% from the high in February and has fallen 18% in just the last month amid selling pressure in the electric vehicle sector.
- Last month, Seeking Alpha author Winds Research posted an article titled "USPS And Short Squeeze Hopium Not Enough To Save Workhorse Bulls."