Workhorse Group volatile in late action on report of USPS watchdog group action

Jul. 13, 2021 4:03 PM ET Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Background media blue image with stock market investment trading, candle stick graph chart, trend of graph, Bullish point, soft and blur, illustration.
Thanumporn Thongkongkaew/iStock via Getty Images

  • Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) broke higher in late trading on a Bloomberg headline that a USPS watchdog group is planning to audit the electric vehicle transition plans in place.
  • Workhorse filed a complaint in June about the USPS contract in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.
  • Shares of Workhorse still finished the day down almost 4%.
  • Oshkosh Corporation (OSK -2.5%) did not move much after the development from where it was before the headline hit.
  • Workhorse is down more than 50% from the high in February and has fallen 18% in just the last month amid selling pressure in the electric vehicle sector.
  • Last month, Seeking Alpha author Winds Research posted an article titled "USPS And Short Squeeze Hopium Not Enough To Save Workhorse Bulls."
