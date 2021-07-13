Bowman Consulting secures $10M construction contract from Illinois Cook County
Jul. 13, 2021 4:10 PM ETBowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) says it has received a $10M task order contract with the Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways in Illinois.
- The program relates to the county's pavement preservation and rehabilitation program, which would see Bowman providing construction management services to include engineering and inspection services for pre-construction, construction, and post-construction phases.
- The term of the contract is 3 years with two 1-year renewal and extension options for the county.
- "We expect the revenue associated with this project to ramp up slowly during the remainder of 2021, with the bulk of the spending coming in 2022 and 2023," says Chairman and CEO Gary Bowman.
- Press Release