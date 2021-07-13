Exagen highlights promising data from AVISE lupus test study
- Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) announces that its lupus test showed promise in a multi-center study in patients suspected of the disease.
- AVISE lupus test showed "statistically significant" clinical utility in achieving a definitive SLE Diagnosis and positively impacts treatment decisions, the company said.
- The study showed that the test helped increase confidence in ruling-in and ruling-out systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) in patients suspected of the disease and informed appropriate treatment decisions.
- Assessment of the confidence in the diagnosis of SLE and initiation of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) showed that the test impacted physician behavior, the company said.
- The study results were published in Lupus & Science Medicine.