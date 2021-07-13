Nurix swings to Q2 net loss as R&D, administrative expenses rise

Jul. 13, 2021

  • Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX -2.9%) swung to a Q2 2021 loss of $26.4 million (-$0.60 per share) from net income of $7.6M ($0.00 per share) in the prior-year period, hampered by rising R&D, and general and administrative expenses. Nurix's Q2 ended on May 31.
  • R&D expenses in Q2 2021 was $26M compared to $14.1M in the year-ago period.
  • G&A expenses in Q2 2021 were $7.5 million. In Q2 2020, the figure was $3.3M.
  • Nurix ended the quarter with $496.5M in cash.
  • The company is enrolling participants for NX-2127, its lead candidate, for B-cell malignancies. Preliminary data is expected by the end of the year.
