International General sets up European subsidiary in Malta
Jul. 13, 2021 4:22 PM ETInternational General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC)By: SA News Team
- International General Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:IGIC) has set up a European subsidiary in Malta to directly access business across Europe after winning a license from the Malta Financial Services Authority (“MFSA”).
- The company also announces that Keith Mallia-Milanes has joined International General as chief executive officer of IGI Europe.
- Mallia-Milanes has more than 35 years of industry experience, and has previously held other senior management and executive roles within MAPFRE both in Malta and Italy.
- IGI Europe is authorised by the MFSA to write a full suite of IGI products and will exercise passport rights across the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA), the company said.