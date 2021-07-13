International General sets up European subsidiary in Malta

  • International General Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:IGIC) has set up a European subsidiary in Malta to directly access business across Europe after winning a license from the Malta Financial Services Authority (“MFSA”).
  • The company also announces that Keith Mallia-Milanes has joined International General as chief executive officer of IGI Europe.
  • Mallia-Milanes has more than 35 years of industry experience, and has previously held other senior management and executive roles within MAPFRE both in Malta and Italy.
  • IGI Europe is authorised by the MFSA to write a full suite of IGI products and will exercise passport rights across the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA), the company said.
