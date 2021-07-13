Compass Minerals says new lithium resource totals 2.4M tons LCE

Brine pools for lithium mining.
Cavan Images/iStock via Getty Images

  • Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) +2.9% post-market after identifying a lithium brine resource of 2.4M metric tons lithium carbonate equivalent at its active solar evaporation site near Ogden, Utah.
  • Compass says an assessment of its existing operations estimates total combined indicated and inferred lithium resources of 127K metric tons of LCE within the interstitial brine, with an additional indicated lithium resource of 2.32M metric tons LCE within the ambient brine of the Great Salt Lake, which can be accessed through the company's existing infrastructure.
  • The company says it is targeting an annual production capacity of 20K-25K metric tons LCE of battery-grade lithium.
  • Compass Minerals recently sold its South American plant nutrition unit to ICL in a $420M deal.
