scPharmaceuticals perks up on positive data for FUROSCIX in heart failure study
Jul. 13, 2021 4:34 PM ETscPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)SCPHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) has added ~8.7% in the post-market after the company announced positive top-line results from its FREEDOM-HF study that was designed to evaluate the effect of FUROSCIX on heart failure-related costs in patients with chronic heart failure.
- The study has been halted in May before completing the enrollment of 34 patients, after detecting a “highly statistically significant reduction,” of costs in the interim analysis of those who received FUROSCIX.
- In the prospective trial, a group who received intravenous furosemide in an inpatient hospital setting was compared with the patients who were treated with FUROSCIX after the discharge from the emergency department.
- The mean difference of costs between the two groups was $17,753 per study subject with the p-value of p<0.0001 (95% CI: -$23,660, -$11,846), favoring the benefit of FUROSCIX.
- There were no serious adverse events related to FUROSCIX, and the infusion site pain was the most common adverse event linked to the investigational therapy.
- “As we continue to work toward the resubmission of our new drug application (NDA) later this year, this study provides powerful evidence to payers on the potential economic benefit of FUROSCIX, if approved,” commented scPharmaceuticals CEO John Tucker.
- A conference call is scheduled for July 14, at 8:30 am ET.
- In December, scPharmaceuticals plunged in reaction to a complete response letter (CRL) received by the company from the FDA regarding the marketing application of Furoscix (furosemide) in the treatment of heart failure.