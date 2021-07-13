Delta Air Lines adds new Boeing and Airbus aircraft as demand picks up
Jul. 13, 2021 4:36 PM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) confirms that it entered into agreements to add 29 used Boeing 737-900ERs and lease seven used Airbus A350-900s as it continues to streamline and modernize its fleet.
- The company says the additional aircraft will improve fuel efficiency and enhance the customer experience. The new planes are seen as supporting Delta's fleet renewal strategy focused on simplification, scale, size and sustainability.
- Delta will lease the A350s through AerCap and purchase 27 of the 737-900ERs from funds managed by Castlelake, L.P., while the remaining two 737-900ERs will be financed from funds also managed by Castlelake, L.P.
- Deliveries of the aircraft are expected to be completed by Q1 of 2022.
- Delta is due to report earnings tomorrow morning before the bell.