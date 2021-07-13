Ally Financial reports 25% increase to 2021 share repurchase and 32% increase to cash dividend
- Ally Financials' (NYSE:ALLY) board authorizes the company to repurchase up to $2B of common stock for this year, up 25% from the previous $1.6B authorization on Jan. 12, 2021.
- The board also declares a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25/share of common stock, payable on Aug. 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on Aug. 2, representing a 32% per share increase relative to its prior quarterly cash dividend and the sixth increase since it began paying common dividends in 2016.
- "Our capital deployment priorities remain centered around investing in growth opportunities across our businesses, aimed at delivering innovative and differentiated products for our customers while prudently returning excess capital to our shareholders," Ally CEO Jeffrey Brown said.
- The repurchase program may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time.
- In June, Ally Bank eliminated all overdraft fees to support consumers struggling financially.