Ally Financial reports 25% increase to 2021 share repurchase and 32% increase to cash dividend

Jul. 13, 2021 4:46 PM ETAlly Financial Inc. (ALLY)ALLYBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor6 Comments

Businessman analysis stock chart in crisis covid-19 for investment in stockmarket and finance business planning selective stock for Stockmarket crash and Financial crisis primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

  • Ally Financials' (NYSE:ALLY) board authorizes the company to repurchase up to $2B of common stock for this year, up 25% from the previous $1.6B authorization on Jan. 12, 2021.
  • The board also declares a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25/share of common stock, payable on Aug. 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on Aug. 2, representing a 32% per share increase relative to its prior quarterly cash dividend and the sixth increase since it began paying common dividends in 2016.
  • "Our capital deployment priorities remain centered around investing in growth opportunities across our businesses, aimed at delivering innovative and differentiated products for our customers while prudently returning excess capital to our shareholders," Ally CEO Jeffrey Brown said.
  • The repurchase program may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time.
  • In June, Ally Bank eliminated all overdraft fees to support consumers struggling financially.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.