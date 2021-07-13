U.S. government YTD deficit narrows from 2020's massive spending

  • The U.S. government spent $174B more than it brought in in June, bringing the government's fiscal year-to-date deficit to $2.24T.
  • That's less than the $2.74T deficit the government had incurred during the same period in FY2020 when the U.S. was in the thick of the COVID-19 crisis.
  • For June 2021, the government spent $623B and took in $449B in receipts.
  • Under the Department of Labor's expenditures, $20.0B was spent for Additional Unemployment Compensation Program under the Recovery Act, bringing that line's YTD total to $129.3B, less than $171.5B that was paid in the year-ago YTD period.
  • Under the Department of Treasury's tally, some $683M was spent on Emergency Rental Assistance, bringing the FY21-to-date total to $32.8B.
