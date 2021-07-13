Victory Capital's June AUM shows marginal improvement
Jul. 13, 2021
- Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) reported $161.93B in assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2021, compared with May's AUM of $160.93B.
- In Q221, the company generated positive net long-term flows.
- By asset class: Fixed Income were $36.41B as of June 30; Solutions, $39.64B; U.S. Mid Cap Equity, $30.34B; U.S. Large Cap Equity, $15.28B; and Global/Non-U.S. Equity, $15.93B.
- By vehicle, mutual funds were $123.16B as of June 30, compared with $122.27B as of May 31.
