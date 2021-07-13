Huize-Sungrow team up for immune cell cryopreservation as value-added service

Jul. 13, 2021 4:43 PM ETHuize Holding Limited (HUIZ)HUIZBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • China-based Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) has partnered with Sungrow to launch immune cell cryopreservation as a value-added healthcare service for eligible insurance customers.
  • The insurance services provider said the immune cell cryopreservation technology is supported by BGI Cell, and refers to the use of advanced biotechnology to extract immune cells from a healthy human body to be preserved below −196°C.
  • The company said these dormant cells can be reactivated in the future and are valuable for anti-aging, tissue regeneration, immune regulation, and other disease treatments.
  • “We are excited to partner with Sungrow as our third-party administrator and BGI Cell as the technology provider, as we continue to make progress on our longer term strategy of complementing insurance products with more value-added services," said Huize Founder, Chairman and CEO Cunjun Ma.
  • HUIZ +1.91% after hours to $5.33
  • Source: Press Release
