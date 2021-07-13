SandRidge Energy CEO Giesler to step down, replaced by Pranin
Jul. 13, 2021 4:48 PM ETSandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD)SDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor11 Comments
- SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) says President and CEO Carl Giesler, Jr. has resigned effective July 16 to pursue another career opportunity.
- The SandRidge board selects current Senior VP and COO Grayson Pranin as the company's new President, CEO and COO.
- Pranin has served in various engineering, operational and leadership roles with SandRidge since 2011 after spending time at Pioneer Natural Resources.
- Before joining SandRidge in April 2020, Giesler had served as President and CEO Jones Energy, Glacier Oil & Gas and its predecessor company Miller Energy Resources.
- SandRidge's guidance for 2021 "looks fairly conservative based on Q1 2021 results," Elephant Analytics writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.