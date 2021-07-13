L brands highlights secondary offering, share repurchase plan

  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) announces the commencement of an underwritten secondary offering of 20M shares.
  • The company also said that it has agreed to repurchase an aggregate of 10M shares directly from one of the selling stockholders.
  • L Brands said that it intends to fund the repurchase with cash on hand, and highlighted that it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders in the secondary offering.
  • Shares down nearly 2% post market.
  • Separately, L Brands provided quarter-to-date numbers and increases guidance.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.