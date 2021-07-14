Citigroup Q2 earnings, revenue beat even as fixed income, card loans decline
- Citigroup (NYSE:C) Q2 revenue falls 12% Y/Y, mostly reflecting more normalized market activity in fixed income markets, combined with lower average card loans in consumer banking and the impact of lower interest rates.
- Q2 total revenue of $17.5B falls from Q 2021's $19.3B and from Q2 2021's $19.8B; the current quarter beats the $17.2B consensus estimate.
- Q2 EPS of $2.85 vs. consensus of $1.88; compares with $3.62 in Q1 2021 and $0.38 in Q2 2020.
- Citi's stock rises 0.4% in premarket trading.
- The Y/Y earnings improvement reflects lower cost of credit.
- Cost of credit was a benefit of $1.07B vs. $2.06B in Q1 and provision for credit loss of $8.20B in the year-ago quarter.
- "The pace of the global recovery is exceeding earlier expectations and with it, consumer and corporate confidence is rising," said CEO Jane Fraser.
- Q2 Global Consumer Banking net income of $1.83B vs. $2.17B in Q1 and loss of $703M in Q2 2020.
- Q2 Institutional Clients Group net income of $3.82B, vs. $5.90B in the previous quarter and $1.82B in the year-ago quarter; fixed income markets revenue of $3.21B dropped 29% Q/Q and 43% Y/Y.
- Tangible book value per share of $ at June 30 vs. $75.50 at March 31, 2021.
- Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of % vs. 11.7% in Q1.
- Supplementary leverage ratio of % vs. 7.0% in Q1
- Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
