Citigroup Q2 earnings, revenue beat even as fixed income, card loans decline

  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) Q2 revenue falls 12% Y/Y, mostly reflecting more normalized market activity in fixed income markets, combined with lower average card loans in consumer banking and the impact of lower interest rates.
  • Q2 total revenue of $17.5B falls from Q 2021's $19.3B and from Q2 2021's $19.8B; the current quarter beats the $17.2B consensus estimate.
  • Q2 EPS of $2.85 vs. consensus of $1.88; compares with $3.62 in Q1 2021 and $0.38 in Q2 2020.
  • Citi's stock rises 0.4% in premarket trading.
  • The Y/Y earnings improvement reflects lower cost of credit.
  • Cost of credit was a benefit of $1.07B vs. $2.06B in Q1 and provision for credit loss of $8.20B in the year-ago quarter.
  • "The pace of the global recovery is exceeding earlier expectations and with it, consumer and corporate confidence is rising," said CEO Jane Fraser.
  • Q2 Global Consumer Banking net income of $1.83B vs. $2.17B in Q1 and loss of $703M in Q2 2020.
  • Q2 Institutional Clients Group net income of $3.82B, vs. $5.90B in the previous quarter and $1.82B in the year-ago quarter; fixed income markets revenue of $3.21B dropped 29% Q/Q and 43% Y/Y.
  • Tangible book value per share of $ at June 30 vs. $75.50 at March 31, 2021.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of % vs. 11.7% in Q1.
  • Supplementary leverage ratio of % vs. 7.0% in Q1
  • Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
