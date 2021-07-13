Recent IPO Cyteir initiated as a buy at BofA; sees 20% upside

  • BofA Securities has initiated Cyteir Therapeutics (CYT -2.5%) as a buy with a $23 price target (20% upside).
  • Cyteir is focused on the development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies to treat cancer.
  • Analyst Tazeen Ahmad says the company's lead asset, CYT-0851, which is in phase 1/2 as monotherapy for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, targets RAD51, a protein that studies have indicated is over-expressed in some cancers. Phase 2 is expected to begin this half of the year.

  • "We have a positive view of the RAD51 target as its mechanism and profile to-date suggests potential in multiple tumor types and in combination with other modalities such as PARP inhibitors," he writes.

  • Ahmad that CYT-0851's potential in combination with other therapies could allow the drug to be used in earlier lines of treatment.
  • He says the candidate could also possibly be used for triple negative breast cancer, mantle cell lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and soft tissue sarcomas.
  • Cyteir just began trading on June 18.
