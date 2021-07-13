Granite secures $18M road reconstruction project in Salt Lake City
Jul. 13, 2021 5:45 PM ETGranite Construction Incorporated (GVA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Granite (NYSE:GVA) has received $18M contract for the road reconstruction project in Salt Lake City, Utah.
- The scope of work consists of the full reconstruction of 300 West from 900 South to 2100 South, including a features like a fully protected two-way bike lane and the incorporation of greenery-filled “parkstrips” to aid in stormwater management.
- "We are excited to work with Salt Lake City on the 300 West project to improve mobility and safety for vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic," says Granite VP Jason Klaumann.
- The contract award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s Q2 committed and awarded projects while the construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.
