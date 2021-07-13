First Majestic raises production, cost guidance to include Jerritt Canyon
- First Majestic Silver (AG -0.8%) reports Q2 total production jumped 84% Y/Y to 6.4M silver equiv. oz., consisting of 3.3M oz. of silver and 46.5K oz. of gold, which represented Y/Y increases of 78% and 195%, respectively.
- The company says production growth was due primarily to an increase in silver equiv. output from its three operating Mexican mines and the inclusion of production from the Jerritt Canyon operation in Nevada effective April 30, which helped achieve a new quarterly record in gold production and is its first major investment outside of Mexico.
- For FY 2021, First Majestic forecasts production will increase to 25.7M-27.5M silver equiv. oz., consisting of 13M-13.8M oz. of silver and 181K-194K oz. of gold, compared with prior annual guidance of 20.6M-22.9M silver equiv. oz. consisting of 12.5M-13.9M oz. of silver and 100K-112K oz. of gold.
- The production forecast includes 5.1M-5.6M silver equiv. oz. from Jerritt Canyon starting April 30.
- First Majestic also raises its estimate for annual all-in sustaining costs to $17.86-$18.63/oz. from prior guidance of $14.81-$15.99/oz., primarily due to the addition of the Jerritt Canyon operation and higher development costs at the Santa Elena mine.
